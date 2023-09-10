Futsal World Cup elite round groups, fixtures

Five of the seven European qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan will be decided when the elite round is played out from 15 September to 20 December.

Five groups of four teams are played over those three months, with home and away fixtures. There are five direct qualification slots and four elite round play-off berths on offer. A draw on 25 January will set the two-legged play-off ties between 8 and 17 April, that will decide the last European qualifiers for that year's finals from 14 September to 6 October 2024 in Uzbekistan.

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

Elite round groups Group A: Kazakhstan, Romania, Azerbaijan, Netherlands Group B: Ukraine, Poland, Serbia, Belgium Group C: Croatia, Slovakia, France, Germany Group D: Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Czechia Group E: Portugal (holders), Georgia, Armenia, Finland The five elite round group winners qualify directly for the 2024 finals in Uzbekistan. The four best runners-up enter the elite round play-offs, drawn on 25 January and played between 8 and 17 April, for the remaining two European spots.

All KO times CET

TBC = date or time unconfirmed

Group A: Kazakhstan, Romania, Azerbaijan, Netherlands

Fixtures

15 September: Romania vs Azerbaijan (17:30)

15 September: Netherlands vs Kazakhstan (20:00)

20 September: Kazakhstan vs Romania (16:00)

20 September: Azerbaijan vs Netherlands (18:00)

6 October: Romania vs Netherlands (17:30)

6 October: Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)

10 October: Netherlands vs Romania (20:00)

11 October: Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan (16:00)

TBC: Kazakhstan vs Netherlands

TBC: Azerbaijan vs Romania

TBC: Romania vs Kazakhstan

TBC: Netherlands vs Azerbaijan

Futsal EURO 2022 highlights: Serbia 1-6 Ukraine

Group B: Ukraine, Poland, Serbia, Belgium

Fixtures

15 September: Poland vs Serbia (18:00)

15 September: Belgium vs Ukraine (20:00)

20 September: Ukraine vs Poland (18:00)

20 September: Serbia vs Belgium (18:00)

6 October: Poland vs Belgium (17:00)

6 October: Serbia vs Ukraine (18:00)

11 October: Ukraine vs Serbia (TBC)

11 October: Belgium vs Poland (20:00)

TBC: Serbia vs Poland

TBC: Ukraine vs Belgium

TBC: Poland vs Ukraine

TBC: Belgium vs Serbia

Group C: Croatia, Slovakia, France, Germany

Fixtures

16 September: Slovakia vs France (17:20)

16 September: Germany vs Croatia (18:30)

20 September: Croatia vs Slovakia (19:00)

20 September: France vs Germany (21:05)

5 October: Germany vs Slovakia (18:30)

5 October: France vs Croatia (21:05)

9 October: Slovakia vs Germany (18:30)

10 October: Croatia vs France (TBC)

14 December: France vs Slovakia (TBC)

TBC: Croatia vs Germany

TBC: Slovakia vs Croatia

TBC: Germany vs France

Futsal EURO 2022 highlights: Italy 2-2 Slovenia

Group D: Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Czechia

Fixtures

15 September: Czechia vs Spain (19:00)

15 September: Italy vs Slovenia (20:00)

19 September: Slovenia vs Czechia (18:45)

20 September: Spain vs Italy (21:00)

6 October: Italy vs Czechia (TBC)

6 October: Slovenia vs Spain (20:15)

10 October: Spain vs Slovenia (20:00)

11 October: Czechia vs Italy (19:10)

TBC: Slovenia vs Italy

TBC: Spain vs Czechia

TBC: Czechia vs Slovenia

TBC: Italy vs Spain

Group E: Portugal (holders), Georgia, Armenia, Finland

Fixtures

15 September: Georgia vs Armenia (18:00)

16 September: Finland vs Portugal (17:10)

20 September: Armenia vs Finland (17:00)

20 September: Portugal vs Georgia (22:30)

6 October: Armenia vs Portugal (17:00)

7 October: Georgia vs Finland (17:00)

11 October: Finland vs Georgia (17:10)

11 October: Portugal vs Armenia (22:00)

TBC: Armenia vs Georgia

TBC: Portugal vs Finland

TBC: Georgia vs Portugal

20 December: Finland vs Armenia (18:30)

Futsal EURO 2022 highlights: Portugal 3-2 Finland

Contenders

Armenia and Germany began in the preliminary round.

Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.

As well as Portugal and Spain, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.

Other teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

Azerbaijan coach Alesio previously had a spell in charge of Kazakhstan.

In 2021 World Cup qualifying, Kazakhstan and Romania finished ahead of the Netherlands in their main round group (Kazakhstan beat both and hosts Romania drew with Netherlands). Kazakhstan then beat Romania in the elite round on their way to the finals.

Azerbaijan beat the Netherlands 9-5 on aggregate in the 2016 play-offs to reach the finals.

Ukraine beat Serbia 6-1 in the Futsal EURO 2022 group stage. Serbia defeated Ukraine 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round (crucial to reaching the play-offs) and 2-1 in a dramatic Futsal EURO 2016 quarter-final in Belgrade.

Serbia beat Belgium 2-1 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying main round.

France beat Croatia 6-5 on aggregate in a play-off to reach their first major tournament. Futsal EURO 2018, having previously defeated Slovakia 4-1 in the main round.

Slovakia beat Croatia 5-3 on Futsal EURO 2022 to reach the quarter-finals. Croatia beat Slovakia 3-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.

Slovakia and Germany drew twice in the main round late last year.

Spain beat Italy in the final of both the 2004 World Cup and Futsal EURO 2007 among 11 competitive meetings, all previously in final tournament (though their last competitive fixture was Spain winning 1-0 in the Futsal EURO 2012 semis).

Italy and Slovenia drew 2-2 in the Futsal EURO 2022 group stage. Slovenia beat Italy in the 2014 and 2018 group stages but Italy won 2-1 in 2003 (when like in 2014 they claimed the title).

Czechia beat Slovenia 3-1 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.

Spain beat Czechia 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup round of 16 and have won all five previous competitive meetings, all in final tournaments.

Spain beat Slovenia twice in the Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage.

Portugal beat Finland 3-2 in the Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals, having drawn 2-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.

Georgia beat Armenia home and away in the Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage.

Finland beat Georgia 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying main round.

Match dates

15–16 September

19–20 September

5–7 October

9–11 October

14–20 December

