UEFA Champions League launches 2020 Istanbul final identity

The 2020 identity is the second in a series of final designs crafted by an artist from the host city who has been assigned to create an artwork reflecting the artists' impression of the final city.

While the design changes every year, the trophy remains at the centre of the visual identity, ensuring a consistency between finals and recognisability throughout time.

Produced by artist and illustrator Tolga Tarhan, who is a native of Istanbul, the 2020 Final identity is based upon an abstract depiction of the city at sunset. Inspired by the rich colours of the Istanbul sky and the vivid lights of this bustling city, the scene features iconic landmarks such as the Galata tower, the aqueduct and the bridge across the Bosphorus.

The new brand identity has been developed in collaboration with UEFA's marketing partner, TEAM Marketing AG, illustrator Tolga Tarhan and branding agency DesignStudio.

https://uefa.box.com/v/UEFAChampionsLeagueFinalBrand