Molten to supply official match ball for 2019/20 UEFA Europa League group stage

For a second consecutive season, the official match ball of the UEFA Europa League group stage will be provided by Japanese sports manufacturer Molten, which has specifically adapted its flagship football model, the Vantaggio 5000, for the 2019/20 group campaign.

By giving particular consideration to UEFA's brand, Molten has created an exclusive design for the competition's official match ball. This includes the emblematic UEFA Europa League 'energy wave' which symbolises the adventure that teams are facing as they attempt to qualify for the knockout stage. It also incorporates the characteristic eight black panels – here specially laid out to increase visual recognition for what it is a unique design.

In addition, Molten's unique thermal bonding technology has produced a smooth and seamless cover, something that cannot be achieved by hand-sewing. The resulting uniform surface reduces water absorption, and leads to enhanced shape retention and exceptional performance levels under any playing conditions.

Meanwhile, a dimpled, textured surface lessens turbulence around the ball when it is in flight. Such heightened stability optimises ball control and helps players pass and shoot with greater accuracy.

Molten will also release a ball for the knockout stage of this season’s UEFA Europa League early next year. The final of the 2019/20 campaign will take place in the Polish city of Gdańsk on 27 May.