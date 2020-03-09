UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers start today

The road to London starts today, with all 55 of UEFA’s member national associations taking part in the eEURO 2020 qualifiers to see who will eventually be crowned champions of Europe on 11 July – a day before the real-world UEFA EURO 2020 final takes place at Wembley Stadium.

The 10 group winners will qualify for the final tournament in London in July ©UEFA.com

With 55 countries competing, eEURO 2020 has the distinction of being the largest ever national team efootball competition. The teams, divided into 10 groups, will play each other twice in a ‘home’ and ‘away’ format. Each encounter will consist of two 1v1 matches, with the aggregate score over the two matches, determining the outcome. The qualifying matches will be played across all four Mondays in March.

The ten group winners will qualify directly for the final tournament, which will feature 16 teams. The ten runners-up will play in a play-off tournament across two matchdays in May to determine the last six finalists.

"We are delighted to give gamers from our national associations the chance to represent their country on the big stage," said UEFA Events SA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

The 10 runners-up will compete in the play-offs in May, with the top six teams qualifying for the finals ©UEFA.com

"We have seen a massive growth in the popularity of efootball over the past few years and eEURO 2020 is giving us the opportunity to connect with new and existing fans of national -team football."

The national associations selected the teams that would represent them at eEURO 2020 mainly through online tournaments. However, in some cases, boot camps were set-up which saw the country’s top players invited to train and be assessed by efootball experts. For several national associations, the eEURO 2020 selection process was their first steps into the world of efootball.

The tournament will be played in an authentic UEFA EURO environment, with Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner.

The team crowned the winner of eEURO 2020 will receive tickets to the final of UEFA EURO 2020 as well as a cash prize. UEFA will live-stream a selection of matches on the official UEFA YouTube channel. Tune in to the live stream on Monday 9 March starting at 17:00CET for the opening match between England and Serbia.

Note to media:

To find further information about the groups and fixtures, and to download photos for editorial use, please access the following link: https://uefa.box.com/v/eEURO2020Qualifiers