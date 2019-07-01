Committees & panels

Nineteen committees are involved in shaping UEFA's policy across the broad palette of European football.

The committees discuss issues ranging from medical matters and players' status/transfers to refereeing, finance and the UEFA competitions, and submit advice, proposals and recommendations to UEFA's Executive Committee, which may also delegate some of its duties to a committee.

Members of the committees and expert panels are appointed for a duration of four years.

The UEFA Media Committee, chaired by Servet Yardımcı ©tff.org

Composition, representation and chairman

Unless stipulated otherwise, the UEFA committees are composed of:

A chairman

A deputy chairman

The number of vice-chairmen and ordinary members deemed necessary for the committees to function properly (including representatives of the various stakeholders in European football according to the specific agreements concluded by UEFA with the latter)

The Executive Committee may co-opt additional members (without voting rights) to a committee, if necessary. A UEFA member association cannot be represented by more than one member on a given committee (with the exception of any co-opted members). Every UEFA member association has at least two representatives on the overall number of UEFA committees.

In the absence of the chairman, or in the event that he is not entitled to participate in a meeting or part of a meeting due to a conflict of interest, the deputy chairman replaces him. If, for any of the same reasons, the deputy chairman cannot replace the chairman, the highest-ranked available vice-chairman does so.

UEFA's Executive Committee decided to introduce goal-line technology in 2016 ©Getty Images

UEFA's standing committees are:

National Associations Committee

Finance Committee

Referees Committee

National Team Competitions Committee

Club Competitions Committee

Youth and Amateur Football Committee

Women's Football Committee

Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee

HatTrick Committee

Development and Technical Assistance Committee

Club Licensing Committee

Stadium and Security Committee

Medical Committee

Players' Status, Transfer and Agents and Match Agents Committee

Legal Committee

Marketing Advisory Committee

Media Committee

Fair Play and Social Responsibility Committee

Football Committee

Expert panels

The expert panels are composed of a chairman, vice-chairman and the number of ordinary members deemed necessary for the panels to function properly.

Members of expert panels must meet the following criteria:

Be under 70 years of age

Have specific expertise and know-how in the corresponding field

Have good knowledge of one of UEFA's official languages (oral and written skills)

UEFA releases an annual club licensing benchmarking report ©Getty Images

Composition, representation and chairman

The chairman and vice-chairman of each expert panel are appointed by the Executive Committee. In the absence of the chairman or in the event that he is not entitled to participate in a meeting or part of a meeting due to a conflict of interest, the vice-chairman replaces him. If, for any of the same reasons, the vice-chairman cannot replace the chairman, the members present appoint an ad hoc chairman at the beginning of the meeting. The chairman reports regularly on the work of the panel to the chairman of the committee(s) that the panel is supporting.

UEFA's expert panels:

Administrative Expert Panel

Anti-Doping Panel

Grassroots Football Panel

Jira Panel

Referee Convention Panel

Stadium Construction and Management Panel

Documents

Composition of the UEFA Organs and Bodies - Mandate 2019-23

UEFA Organisational Regulations, Edition 2018

UEFA Emergency Panel composition and mission