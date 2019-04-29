Celtic mourn 1967 goal hero Chalmers

Stevie Chalmers, who scored the winning goal for Celtic against Internazionale in the 1967 European Champion Clubs' Cup final in Lisbon, has died at the age of 83.

Chalmers had been suffering from dementia, and his death comes a week after the passing of the Lisbon Lions' famous captain Billy McNeill.

The Scotland striker amassed 231 goals in 406 appearances for the Hoops between 1959 and 1971, winning four Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups before going on to represent Morton and Partick Thistle. He also played five times for his country, scoring three goals.

Speaking about his clinching strike in the 1967 final against Inter in the Portuguese capital, Chalmers said: "It was the moment that changed everything. There were some terrific individual performances from our players on the day in Lisbon. But we won the European Cup as a team. For us, it was the match of our lives."

In a statement, Celtic said Chalmers was "adored" by supporters. "Stevie Chalmers was a Celtic legend, and one of the greatest goalscorers this club has ever seen," said chief executive Peter Lawwell. "Indeed, only three other legends in Jimmy McGrory, Henrik Larsson and Stevie's close friend, Bobby Lennox, have scored more goals. However, there is only one man able to lay claim to having scored the most important goal in Celtic's 131-year history, and that man is Stevie Chalmers."