Dinamo Zagreb legend Škorić passes away

GNK Dinamo Zagreb are mourning the death of their legendary goalkeeper Zlatko Škorić at the age of 78.

Zagreb-born Škorić was a club hero, spending nine years with Dinamo from 1960 to 1969, making 221 appearances. He shared in Dinamo’s biggest success, when they won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1967, and also won two Yugoslav Cups with Dinamo in 1963 and 1965.

GNK Dinamo Zagreb described Škorić as one of the greatest players in the club's history. After leaving Dinamo, Škorić had spells with Olympique Avignonnais in France, NK Olimpija Ljubljana in Yugoslavia and VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Germany before he retired in 1975.

Renowned for his excellent reflexes and skills as a shot-stopper, Škorić won eight caps for Yugoslavia’s national team, and was also a member of the Yugoslav squad at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.