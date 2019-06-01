European football mourns José Antonio Reyes

UEFA and European football is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of footballer José Antonio Reyes in a car accident at the age of 35.

Reyes holds a record as the only player to earn five UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners' medals, last lifting the trophy with his boyhood club Sevilla in 2016, following on from triumphs in 2014 and 2015. He also won the competition twice with Atlético Madrid, in 2010 and 2012.

During a garlanded career that spanned almost two decades, he amassed major honours across the continent with Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Benfica, and was also a UEFA European Under-19 winner with Spain in 2002. He earned 21 caps for his country at senior level, scoring four goals and representing them at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.