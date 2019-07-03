Switzerland mourns Florijana Ismaili

Switzerland is mourning the death of Swiss women's national team player Florijana Ismaili.

The 24-year-old midfielder and captain of Young Boys' women's team had been missing since Saturday after a swimming accident on Lake Como in northern Italy.

Ismaili made her senior international debut in 2014. She went on to make 33 appearances, scoring three times, and was a member of Switzerland's squad at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. She joined Young Boys in 2011.

"It is the painful duty of the Swiss Football Association to announce the death of our international player Florijana Ismaili," the Swiss Football Association said in a statement. "We are all shocked, saddened and in deep grief."

Young Boys added: "We will always remember Florijana with great fondness."

"UEFA and the European football community is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Florijana Ismaili, and extends its deepest sympathy to her family and friends at this sad moment," said UEFA's President Aleksander Čeferin.