Belgium mourns Robert Waseige

The former Belgian national team coach Robert Waseige has passed away at the age of 79.

Waseige served as the Red Devils’ coach from 1999 to 2002, and was at the helm of the team for two major tournaments – UEFA EURO 2000, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, and the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and Korea.

In a playing career that spanned 14 years from 1959 to 1973, he performed as a defender for FC Liège, Racing White Brussels and Winterslag – serving the latter as player-coach in the period before he retired to become full-time coach, and guiding the club from Belgium's third division to the top flight in three seasons.

Waseige went on to coach Standard Liège, Lokeren, FC Liège – with whom he won the Belgian Cup in 1990 – Charleroi and FC Brussels in Belgium, and Sporting Clube de Portugal abroad. He was also in charge of Algeria’s national team in 2004.