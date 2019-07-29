Levski and Bulgaria mourn coaching great Vasil Metodiev

Former Levski Sofia coach and Bulgarian international footballer Vasil Metodiev has died at the age of 84.

Metodiev, who gained legendary status by leading Levski Sofia to an unprecedented domestic treble in 1983/84, achieved coaching success with both Levski and Lokomotiv Sofia following a playing career in which he represented Bulgaria at the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Born in 1935, Metodiev played 276 games, scoring 18 goals, in the Bulgarian top flight during the 1960s, mostly with Lokomotiv Sofia. A midfielder, he won the 1964 league championship with Lokomotiv, also figuring for Dobrudzha Dobrich and Tundzha Yambol.

Vasil Metodiev had great success as Levski coach ©Meridian Match

By the mid-70s he had moved into coaching with Lokomotiv Sofia; league title glory followed in 1978. He then took charge of Levski in 1983 and lifted a remarkable treble with one of the finest Bulgarian club sides ever assembled – featuring current Bulgarian Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov, plus Nasko Sirakov and Bozhidar Iskrenov.

Metodiev guided Levski to two further championships as well as a Bulgarian Cup and the now-defunct Soviet Army Cup.