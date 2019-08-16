Adrian Titcombe passes away

UEFA is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Adrian Titcombe, a long-serving UEFA match delegate.

Mr Titcombe, who was 73, passed away on Thursday after being taken ill while working as a mentor to the match delegate ahead of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg game between Apollon Limassol FC and FK Austria Wien in Cyprus.

Adrian Titcombe served as a UEFA match delegate from 1996, and was also a member of the UEFA Stadia Committee between 1996 and 2000.

He worked for the English Football Association for many years as head of security and head of competitions and regulations.

A minute's silence in memory of Mr Titcombe was observed before the Apollon Limassol-Austria Wien match at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

UEFA and the European football community extend their deepest sympathy to Mr Titcombe's family and friends at this sad time.