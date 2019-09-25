Lithuania mourns Artūras Rimkevičius

Wednesday 25 September 2019

Record-breaking former Lithuania forward Artūras Rimkevičius has died aged 36.

Artūras Rimkevičius in action for Ekranas in 2013
Artūras Rimkevičius in action for Ekranas in 2013 ©FK Ekranas

The Lithuanian football community is in mourning after former national-team striker Artūras Rimkevičius died aged 36 on Monday.

Rimkevičius scored three goals in seven appearances for his country, and ranks among the Lithuanian top flight's all-time leading scorers. His tally of 117 goals in 205 games included a single-season record of 35 scored for Šiauliai in 2012, earning him the A Lyga player of the year award.

Rimkevičius' playing career also took in spells in Latvia, Finland, Greece and Brunei. Injuries forced him to hang up his boots in 2016 and he had since been involved in youth coaching.

