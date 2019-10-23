Greece mourns coaching legend Archontidis

Renowned Greek coach Christos Archontidis has passed away at the age of 81.

Born in Serres in 1938, Archontidis started his coaching career in the mid-1970s at Panserraikos, who were playing in the top domestic tier at the time. He spent almost 30 years at the helm of a number of top-flight clubs, totalling more than 600 matches as a coach, and completed his career at Apollon Smyrni, a club he coached in five different spells.

In addition, he served Pierikos, Korinthos, Doxa Dramas, PAS Giannina, Iraklis, Diagoras Rhodes, AEL, Panachaiki and Athinaikos, and also took over PAOK in 1996/97.

He was appointed coach of the Greek national team in 1982, succeeding Alketas Panagoulias, who had led the “Blue-and-Whites” to their first ever participation in a major tournament at EURO 1980.

Archontidis guided Greece in 21 encounters over a two-year period. Greece's most memorable result under his tenure was a 0-0 draw against England in a EURO 1984 qualifier at Wembley in March 1983. Archontidis' celebration after the final whistle remains iconic.

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) expressed their “grief for the loss of Christos Archontidis, who had a long journey and contribution in Greek football, serving it with passion and dedication."