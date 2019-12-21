England mourns World Cup winner Martin Peters

FIFA World Cup winner and West Ham United legend Martin Peters has passed away at the age of 76.

Peters was part of the England side that won the World Cup on home soil in 1966, having collected the first of his 67 caps shortly before the tournament. Along with hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst, he was one of two England players on target in the final against West Germany, putting his team 2-1 up before they eventually prevailed 4-2 after extra time. Two years later, he also helped the Three Lions finish third at the 1968 UEFA European Championship in Italy. Peters also captained England on several occasions later in his international career.

Martin Peters in action against Argentina at the 1966 World Cup ©Getty Images

Like Hurst and then England captain Sir Bobby Moore, Peters was an iconic figure for West Ham. The midfielder joined as a 15-year-old in 1959 and helped steer the club to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1964/65, before switching to Tottenham Hotspur in 1970. Peters added a UEFA Cup title with Spurs in 1971/72 as well as two English League Cups, later joining Norwich and ending his career at Sheffield United, whom he also briefly managed.

"We shared one of the greatest days of our lives at Wembley and the fact Martin is one of only two Englishman to have scored in a World Cup final gives him a special place in England's history of the game," said fellow World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton. "As a team-mate he was someone I could trust completely to do his job and I am proud to have shared that great day with him."