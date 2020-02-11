European football mourns Jean Fournet-Fayard

Jean Fournet-Fayard was at the helm of French football from 1985 to 1993, and served on the UEFA Executive Committee from 1992 to 2000.

‘Skilled and respected’ – UEFA President

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jean Fournet-Fayard,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. “A skilled and respected football administrator, and a highly valued colleague to all those who knew and worked with him, he played a key role in UEFA’s activities at a time of considerable change within European football. On behalf of UEFA, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his family at this sad time.”

In a statement, the French Football Federation said it had learned of the news of Mr Fournet-Fayard’s passing with “sadness and emotion”. “Jean Fournet-Fayard was a great leader who, as FFF President, worked with passion for football,” said current FFF President Noël le Graët. “He was a man of great quality and multiple talents.”

Loyal servant to football

Born on 31 December 1931 in Lyon, and a pharmacist by profession, Jean Fournet-Fayard was elected as FFF President in December 1984, succeeding Fernand Sastre. He was re-elected twice, in 1988 and 1992, before standing down in November 1993.

In addition to his eight-year membership of the UEFA Executive Committee, Jean Fournet-Fayard served the European governing body on a number of other committees. He was chairman of the Non-Amateur Football Committee (1992–98), the Professional Football Committee (1996–2000) and the Media Committee (1998–2000). He was, among others, also vice-chairman of the Club Competitions Committee (1992–2000) and a member of the Committee for the European Championship (1986–92), as well as sitting on various task forces and working groups charged with the development and progress of the European game.

Jean Fournet-Fayard (right) with the then UEFA President Lennart Johansson after being made an honorary UEFA member at the 2007 Congress. ©UEFA

He was made an honorary member of UEFA at the Ordinary Congress in Düsseldorf in 2007.

Player and administrator

A promising player, Jean Fournet-Fayard was a member of the French national youth team that won the FIFA Under-18 youth tournament in 1949, before a knee injury forced him to end his playing career prematurely after he had signed for French club SCO Angers.

Moving into football administration, Mr Fournet-Fayard served as president of SO Pont-de-Chéruy and ASU Lyon, before heading the Rhône-Alpes football league body from 1976 to 1984. His work within the FFF included membership of the federal council from 1977, as well as a three-year spell as vice-president from 1981 to 1984.