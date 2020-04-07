Atlético coaching great Antić passes away

Radomir Antić, the Serbian coach who led Atlético Madrid to the domestic double in 1995/96, has died at the age of 71.

"We have lost a great person, one of the architects of the magnificent golden age that Atlético Madrid lived through," said Atlético president Enrique Cerezo.

Born on 22 November 1948, Antić grew up in Užice and started his playing career at local side Sloboda, before moving on to join Partizan. Over eight seasons with the Belgrade giants, he enjoyed success as a left-back and midfielder, winning domestic league honours, and made his only appearance for Yugoslavia in 1973.

He first moved abroad in 1976 to join Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe, before going on to Spain, where he played for Real Zaragoza, and England, winning the second division title with Luton Town in 1982. He returned to Partizan to take charge of the youth team before embarking on a major coaching career with Real Zaragoza in 1988.

Antić continued his coaching pathway in Spain with Real Madrid, Oviedo, Atlético, Barcelona and Celta Vigo. He would make his biggest impression with Atlético, where he moulded a fine team that won a Liga and Copa del Rey double in 1995/96.

Antić was appointed as coach of Serbia in 2008, and took the side to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He ended his coaching career with spells at two clubs in China.

Antić enjoyed a notable achievement as a coach in Spain by taking charge of three of the country's major clubs, and he was noted for his human skills as a coach. "For me," he once said, "it is always more important to have a good atmosphere in my team rather than just good players."