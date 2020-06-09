Manchester United mourn 1968 European Cup winner Dunne

Tony Dunne, a member of Manchester United’s first European Champion Clubs' Cup-winning team, has died aged 78.

"One of our greatest full-backs" is how United described Dunne, who, aged 18, made his debut against Burnley in October 1960 and went on to make 535 appearances overall – placing him eighth on the club's all-time appearance list.

Tony Dunne with the European Cup ©Getty Images

Left-back Dunne played in every round of United's triumphant 1967/68 European Cup campaign, concluding with the 4-1 Wembley final triumph over Benfica. He also won two league titles (1965, 1967) as well as the 1963 FA Cup with Sir Matt Busby's team.

Born in Dublin, he began his career with Shelbourne and played 33 times for the Republic of Ireland, receiving his country's player of the year award in 1969. After leaving Old Trafford for Bolton Wanderers in 1973, he helped Wanderers win promotion to the top flight in 1968 as Second Division champions before ending his career with Detroit Express in the United States.