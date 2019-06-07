Hans Bangerter's 95th birthday

Hans Bangerter, the former UEFA General Secretary, celebrates his 95th birthday on 10 June.

Born in Studen, near the Swiss capital, Berne, on 10 June 1924, Hans Bangerter joined UEFA as the body’s first full-time General Secretary on 1 January 1960, and held the position until his retirement on 31 December 1988, having made a crucial contribution to the organisation’s early years and subsequent development.

He was made a UEFA honorary member at the UEFA Congress in Gothenburg in June 1992 and, as such, still regularly attends the UEFA Congress and major UEFA competition finals, having lost none of his passion for football. He is also an honorary member of the Swiss Football Association (SFV/ASF) and holds the FIFA Order of Merit.

UEFA and the European football community would like to take this opportunity to wish Hans Bangerter many happy returns on his special day.