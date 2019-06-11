UEFA EURO 2020 prepares for ‘One Year To Go’ celebrations

Events to celebrate the ‘One Year To Go’ milestone for UEFA EURO 2020 are taking place in 12 European cities – and the countdown to the finals continues with the launch of ticketing, hospitality and volunteering applications from Wednesday 12 June.

“Our intention was to host a unique EURO to celebrate the 60 years of the competition, and for the host cities to provide their own local flavour,” said UEFA Events SA CEO Martin Kallen.

“This is the biggest EURO ever – one which we are bringing even closer to the fans, with seven of the twelve countries hosting EURO matches for the first time. Over the coming days, each of the 12 host cities will present the final tournament to their local population and provide information in relation to various important initiatives. People will see that the tournament is on their doorstep. It will be a unique celebration, and the moment is now here to be part of it.”

Saint Petersburg will be hosting an event to mark one year to go until UEFA EURO 2020 ©UEFA.com

To celebrate the EURO’s 60th anniversary, UEFA EURO 2020 will be the biggest European Championship finals ever. The 12 host cities are Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg. There are eight capitals amongst the host cities, and eleven venues boasting a stadium capacity in excess of 50,000 – meaning that a record three million tickets will be available for fans.

Saint Petersburg will kick off the celebrations on 11 June with an evening light projection on the iconic Palace Bridge. The EURO 2020 Football Park on the city’s Fortress Island will then be the setting for a legends football match on 12 June, featuring five UEFA EURO 2020 ambassadors – Antonios Nikopolidis, Gianluca Zambrotta, Robert Pirès, David Trezeguet and Fernando Morientes – who will compete against a local Russia international legends team.

Other cities will also follow on 12 June, the tournament’s ‘One Year To Go’ milestone, with other local events organised between 13 and 16 June to celebrate the opening matches that will take place in each of the venues in 12 months’ time.

David Trezeguet will be one of a number of star names to feature in Saint Petersburg ©UEFA.com

The milestone also coincides with the first phase of ticketing sales for UEFA EURO 2020, in which 1.5 million tickets will be made available to the general public, who get the chance to 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL' – a slogan designed to inspire and encourage fans to experience matches live at the stadium.

The first phase runs from 12 June to 12 July, with all tickets being sold exclusively online via euro2020.com/tickets. Tickets will be offered in three price categories for UEFA EURO 2020, and the host cities have been allocated to two pricing clusters to reflect the purchasing power and average income of residents.

‘One Year To Go’ also sees the launch of official hospitality packages for all stadiums, with a range of options, including private suites, business lounges and a club with a more casual setting. For more information, visit euro2020.com/hospitality.

Volunteering applications portals will also be open for all 12 venues on 12 June, with 12,000 volunteers required to support a wide range of activities, including accreditation, guest management, transport, media, ticketing, match operations and spectator services. For more information, visit euro2020.com/volunteers.

Note to editors: A detailed ticketing brochure can be accessed here.