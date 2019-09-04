2018/19 UEFA Results Booklet

Are you looking for the result of a particular UEFA match last season? Or the name of the match referee? Or perhaps you'd like to know how many people watched the match?

Curious fans, media representatives and dedicated statisticians alike will find everything they need to know in the latest edition of the official UEFA Results Booklet.

The booklet contains the results of over 2,000 UEFA matches played in 2018/19 – from the UEFA Champions League to the UEFA Regions’ Cup, and including the UEFA Nations League and all the European youth, women’s and futsal competitions.

You’ll also find competition tables, match venues, match referees’ names, match attendances and the full line-ups and goal details of the competition finals.

In addition, the booklet includes last season’s full list of UEFA male and female referees from each country, as well as the participants from all of the 55 UEFA member associations in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League.