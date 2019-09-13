Turning corners into goals – UEFA Direct 186 out now

The importance of dead-ball situations remains a talking point in the UEFA Champions League – a tendency highlighted in the latest edition of UEFA Direct, available in digital form in English, French and German.

Issue 186 of UEFA’s official magazine examines why set-pieces are still a prominent route to scoring goals in European club football’s premier competition. UEFA Direct’s coaching supplement, The Technician, makes use of data and details compiled by its technical team for the season report to show why corners continue to have such an impact.

The drive to promote grassroots football gathers pace, in line with UEFA’s belief that the grassroots game is essential for football’s overall good health.

UEFA Direct looks back at the recent UEFA Grassroots Conference in Belarus – focussing on the words of wisdom imparted at the event by the guest of honour, Real Madrid and Spain legend Raúl Gonzáles.

Football medicine has become an essential part of the game – and Michel D’Hooghe has been an important catalyst in this crucial worldwide development.

The Belgian, who retired recently after 21 years of outstanding service to UEFA’s Medical Committee – including 14 years as chairman – explains how things have changed since he started out as a club doctor in the early 1970s, when the only question he normally received about an injured player was: “Can he play next Sunday?”

Final tournaments are also featured, with reviews of the recent European Under-21, women’s Under-19 and Regions’ Cup finals.

Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 186

- Rome and Amsterdam await UEFA EURO 2020

- The UEFA Certificate in Football Management (CFM) celebrates its 1,000th graduate

- Celebrating the future of sports journalism

- News from the UEFA member associations