UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Nyon meeting

048 - Format of European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be approved

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its last meeting of the year at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on Wednesday 4 December 2019 from 10:00 to 16:00 CET.

The main items on the agenda are:

• European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup – format for the play-offs

• UEFA Nations League 2020/21 – League phase draw and fixture list procedures

• UEFA Futsal Champions League finals 2020 – appointment of the host

• Update on women’s football matters

• Update on refereeing matters

A press conference attended by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin is scheduled to take place after the end of the meeting at approximately 16:30 CET and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Media interested in attending the press conference are requested to apply for accreditation by filling in the application form by Monday 2 December 2019 at 14:00 CET.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for 2 March 2020 - the day before the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress - in Amsterdam, Netherlands.