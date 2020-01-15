UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year 2019 announced

002 - Seven players make their debut in the UEFA.com Fans' Team of Year 2019

After more than a month of voting during which more than two million votes were cast, the UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year 2019 can now be revealed.

Seven players make their debut in the team, which contains six players from English Premier League clubs, including five from 2018/19 UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool FC. This includes UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk, who won the UEFA Champions League with his club and also reached the final of the UEFA Nations League with the Netherlands.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo was included for a record 14th time after helping Portugal to win the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League.

The UEFA.com Fans' Team of the Year 2019:

• Alisson (Liverpool FC & Brazil)

• Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC & England)

• Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool FC & Netherlands)

• Matthijs de Ligt (AFC Ajax/Juventus & Netherlands)

• Andy Robertson (Liverpool FC & Scotland)

• Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC & Belgium)

• Frenkie de Jong (AFC Ajax/FC Barcelona & Netherlands)

• Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona & Argentina)

• Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München & Poland)

• Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)

• Sadio Mané (Liverpool FC & Senegal)

Below are some additional key facts about the 19th annual selection of the UEFA.com Fans' Team of the Year:

• There are seven newcomers in the line-up – Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matthijs de Ligt, Andy Robertson, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané.

• For the first time, Liverpool have the most players in the team with five.

• The Netherlands is the most represented country with three players.

• Matthijs de Ligt (AFC Ajax/Juventus), at 20, is the youngest player in the XI.

• Lionel Messi has been selected for the UEFA.com Fans’ Team of the Year for the 11th time after becoming the first player to score in the UEFA Champions League in 15 successive seasons.

• All users who submitted a team will now be entered into a prize draw to win a VIP trip to the quarter-final draw at UEFA headquarters and tickets to a quarter-final tie.

The 50 nominees were previously chosen by the UEFA.com editorial team on the basis of their performances from January to December 2019. Performances in UEFA competitions carried a greater weight in the evaluation. Voting on UEFA.com by fans ran from 25 November 2019 to 7 January 2020.