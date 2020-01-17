2018/19 UEFA fair play competition winners

Finland and the Faroe Islands won the overall fair play award and the award for spectators’ behaviour respectively for the second successive season, while Georgia clinched the award for the best improvement in their overall fair play score from one season to the next.

Georgian youngsters wait for the action ©UEFA

The winning associations in each of the three categories will be awarded €50,000 each to donate to amateur or professional clubs of their choice, to be allocated to fund fair play or respect-themed projects.

The 2018/19 UEFA fair play rankings are based on the fair play results obtained from all UEFA competition matches played at both club and national team level between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019.

The rankings are established on the basis of the UEFA fair play report, which is completed after each match by the UEFA match delegate, in consultation with the referees and the referee observers.

Faroe Island supporters encourage their team ©UEFA

Only associations that have played a minimum of 42 matches were taken into account in the final rankings. This cut-off point is obtained by dividing the total number of UEFA matches by the number of participating UEFA member associations.

Detailed information on the UEFA Fair Play competition can be found in Articles 12 and 13 of the UEFA Fair Play Regulations

Previous UEFA Fair Play competition winners (current system)

2015/16

Overall fair play: Norway

Improvement in overall fair play score: Belarus

Spectators’ behaviour: Estonia

2016/17

Overall fair play: Iceland

Improvement in overall fair play score: Georgia

Spectators’ behaviour: Finland

2017/18

Overall fair play: Finland

Improvement in overall fair play score: Northern Ireland

Spectators’ behaviour: Faroe Islands