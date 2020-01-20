UEFA to launch RFP for Football Technologies for competitions from 2021

UEFA will shortly be launching a tender process for the provision of various football technology services to be deployed at certain UEFA competitions from 2021 onwards, including men’s and women’s club and national team competitions. UEFA is particularly keen to open a dialogue with companies or consortiums capable of delivering turn-key solutions relevant to the following football technologies (or the separate components thereof):

• Video Assistant Referee (VAR);

• Goal Line Technology (GLT);

• Player Performance Tracking Data (EPTS); and

• Coaching and Medical Review AV Feed Services.

Through this process, UEFA is hoping to enhance its understanding and awareness of relevant service providers (by reference to the accuracy and reliability of their solutions) and their capability to meet UEFA’s demanding operational expectations.

Relevant companies wishing to put themselves forward to participate in the tender process are invited to contact UEFA by email at: footballtech@uefa.ch by 31 January 2020.

UEFA also plans to host a technology workshop in March at its headquarters in Nyon, and companies who register their interest to participate in the tender process (referred to above) may be invited by UEFA to demonstrate their solutions.