44th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Amsterdam

003 - Elections on the agenda of the UEFA Congress on 3 March in the Netherlands

The 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at the Beurs van Berlage Conference Centre, Damrak 243, 1012 ZJ, in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Congress, which is UEFA's supreme governing organ, meets annually and is attended by senior representatives of each of UEFA's 55 member associations.

The Congress will open at 09:00 CET and close at 11:00 CET approximately. It will be followed by a press conference with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin that is planned to start around 30 minutes after the close of the Congress.

Key items on the agenda of the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress include:

• the UEFA annual report

• an update on the work of UEFA's committees

• elections:

- UEFA Executive Committee (one member for a one-year term)

- FIFA Council (one member for a three-year term)

• ratification of the composition of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice

• ratification of the composition of the UEFA Governance and Compliance Committee

The media accreditation application period is open until Monday 17 February 2020 (23:59 CET). Media representatives with a valid UEFA media portal user account can apply through the portal fame.uefa.com/media. The same accreditation device will grant access to the league phase draw for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, which will take place at the same venue as the UEFA Congress, starting at 18:00 CET.

Due to space restrictions, only a limited number of seats in the Congress hall will be available for media representatives. The Congress will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Ahead of the Congress, the UEFA Executive Committee will meet on Monday 2 March 2020 at the NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam. No media activities are planned for this event.