UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Amsterdam meeting
Thursday 27 February 2020
Article summary
The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting on Monday 2 March in Amsterdam.
Article top media content
Article body
007 - Appointment of hosts for various UEFA club competition finals for decision
The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Monday 2 March from 10:00 to 16:00, ahead of the 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Amsterdam on Tuesday 3 March. The UEFA Executive Committee meeting will take place at the NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky (Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam).
The main items on the agenda are:
• Appointment of hosts
- 2022 UEFA Europa League final
- 2022 & 2023 UEFA Super Cups
- 2022 & 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League finals
- 2021 UEFA Congress
• Approval of regulations
- 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
- 2020/21 UEFA Europa League
- 2020/21 UEFA Youth League
- 2020 UEFA Super Cup
- 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League
- 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League
No media activities are planned after the UEFA Executive Committee meeting, with a press conference scheduled after the UEFA Congress the following day.
The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled for Wednesday 27 May in Gdańsk, Poland.