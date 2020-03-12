Update on UEFA competition matches - (12 March 2020)
Thursday 12 March 2020
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches between Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF and Juventus - Olympique Lyonnais will not take place as scheduled.
Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid CF, the following UEFA Champions League matches will not take place as scheduled.
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16:
- Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF, 17 March, 21:00CET
- Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais, 17 March, 21:00CET
Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.