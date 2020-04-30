Can you tackle the Lionel Messi quiz?

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground.

To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, and ensure that daily football fix is satisfied, the UEFA Foundation has devised a series of fun quizzes for children, focused on UEFA’s club competitions.

This one is all about one of the world’s best players – Lionel Messi. How much do you know about the Barcelona man?

All you need to do is watch the video above, enjoy Ronaldo’s goals and then answer a series of questions, with some research on UEFA.com certain to provide the answers to some of those tougher teasers.

Barcelona's home stadium ©UEFA.com

The exercise is designed for 6–12-year-olds, but adults can join in and enjoy the fun too!

Ready? Enjoy the video above and then answer the following questions. The answers are at the bottom of the page.

1. True or false – each of the goals in the video is scored with Messi’s left foot?

A True

B False

2. Including replays, how many times do you see Messi touch the ball in the video?

A 4

B 5

C 6

3. Messi has spent his whole career playing for Barcelona. In which country is that?

A France

B Portugal

C Spain

4. Take a look at this link. How many Liga titles has Messi won with Barcelona?

A 8

B 9

C 10

5. Messi has eight Champions League hat-tricks, where he scored three times in a game. How many goals is that?

A 18

B 24

C 30

HALF-TIME: Just for fun, take another look at the video. Which one is your favourite goal? Can you recreate it?

6. Messi has 117 UEFA club competition goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has 131. How many does Messi need to score to catch Ronaldo?

A 14

B 16

C 18

7. Messi was born on 24 June 1987. He scored his first goal at the FIFA World Cup aged 18 years 357 days. Which year was that?

A 2005

B 2006

C 2007

Messi has played for Barcelona his entire career ©UEFA.com

8.Messi scored 50 of his 438 Liga goals in the 2011/12 season. If he had scored zero goals that season, how many would he have in total?

A 378

B 388

C 398

9. True of false, ‘millions see’ is an anagram of ‘Lionel Messi’?

A True

B False

10. Messi played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina. Can you find out which European country beat them in that match?

A England

B Germany

C Italy

Want the answers now? Keep scrolling...!





ANSWERS

1 A

2 B

3 C

4 C

5 B

6 A

7 B

8 B

9 A

10 B

Ready for another UEFA Champions League test? Try this one!