European football: Before and after COVID-19 – UEFA Direct 190 out now

In this edition:

• Football waits… and shows its beating heart: UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin explains how UEFA has reacted to the unprecedented challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic – and expresses his pride at the spirit of solidarity shown across the European football community.

• COVID-19 timeline: Decision-by-decision chronology charting the March-April measures taken by UEFA to ensure the safety of everyone involved in European football.

• UEFA 2020 Congress in Amsterdam: We review the annual gathering of Europe’s football parliament, held at the start of March.

• Davor Šuker interview: The Croatian striker, now a UEFA Executive Committee member, looks back on his goal-laden playing career, discusses his work as Croatian Football Federation (HNS) president and explains how football is helping the nation cope with COVID-19.

Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 190

• Eat for Victory: What’s the best way to feed a footballer? We find out how sports science and cultural habits both play a crucial role.

• Veterans’ football and its growth across Europe.

• UEFA and the Centre for Access to Football in Europe (CAFE) celebrate ten successful years in partnership.

• Positioning football as a strategic partner: How the UEFA Grow public affairs pillar supports UEFA member associations in building sustainable partnerships with government institutions.

• News in brief from the 55 UEFA member associations

Read UEFA Direct for a comprehensive overview of the beautiful game in 55 European countries. Published bi-monthly online in English, French and German