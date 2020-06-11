UEFA Executive Committee agenda for June meeting

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold its next videoconference meeting in two parts, on the afternoon of Wednesday 17 June from 12:00 to 15:00 and on the morning of Thursday 18 June from 09:00 to 11:00 CET.

Among the main points on the agenda of the first day of the meeting are:

Update on club competitions

• 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League – round of 16 onwards and related determinations

• 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League – qualifying phase, play-offs and group stage

• 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League – quarter-finals onwards

• 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League – calendar

• 2019/20 UEFA Youth League – calendar for the remaining phases

Update on national team competitions

• UEFA EURO 2020 venues and match schedule

• UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs and 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage – rescheduling

• 2019–21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship – calendar and format

• 2019/20 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship and UEFA European Under-19 Championship – calendars and formats

• Update on futsal competitions

The main points on the agenda of the second day of the meeting are:

• 2022 FIFA World Cup – qualifying draw procedure

• Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations

• UEFA Heading Guidelines



Media activities

An online press conference, attended by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, is scheduled to take place following the conclusion of the first day of the UEFA Executive Committee, starting at approximately 15:30 CET. The press conference will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Please note that there will be no press conference on the second day of the meeting; all decisions will be communicated through an official media release.