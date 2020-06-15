UEFA's helping hand for associations to develop women's football strategies

As a return to football across Europe edges closer, UEFA has shared a new framework with its 55 member associations to guide national efforts to develop women's football strategies.

Expert guidance

Designed in collaboration with FIFA and European member associations and drawing on expertise from industry specialists and women's football leaders, the initiative part of UEFA's ongoing mission to professionalise and grow the women's game across the continent.

The announcement also demonstrates that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UEFA competitions, European football's governing body continues to help protect, promote and develop the beautiful game at all levels.

UEFA Women's Champions League final action ©UEFA.com

Eight-step programme

The framework provides an easy-to-follow eight-step programme, ensuring all national associations, regardless of size or capacity, can create or further develop their own tailored strategy inside six months.

"The development of women's football and its foundations are fundamental to the success of football as a whole," said Anne Rei, chair of the UEFA women's football committee and general secretary of the Estonian Football Association.

"The game will continue to go from strength to strength if UEFA, member associations and stakeholders put the right direction in place for everyone to capitalise on."

View the framework document here

Time For Action

Time For Action, UEFA's five-year women's football strategy launched in 2019, commits the organisation to championing, innovating and accelerating women's football to achieve five key goals:

Doubling participation

Developing the game

Transforming competitions

Enhancing governance structures

Increasing visibility and commercial value

Grassroots football for girls – here in Poland ©UEFA.com

As of 2020, UEFA has increased its funding for women's football development by 50 per cent, so that all 55 member associations will receive an annual incentive payment of €150,000 earmarked for women's football.

Keeping active during the pandemic

While organised football at all levels has taken an enforced break during the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA and its national associations created a number of initiatives to keep players involved with the game during lockdown.

Focusing on female participation, the We Play Strong #TrainAtHome series featured top stars offering an insight into their daily routines, providing inspiration to amateur and grassroots players with a mix of skills challenges and home workout routines.

Meanwhile for younger players, and particularly girls, the innovative Playmakers initiative, developed using Disney storytelling, was adapted to help encourage physical activity and grow their love for the game from the safety of home.

