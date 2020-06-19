Learn with the Champions Teachers
Friday 19 June 2020
We have four more videos to educate and entertain children studying at home. These ones come in French, German, Russian and Spanish.
All over the world, parents and teachers have been juggling home schooling with home working. Children have taken to e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground.
To give everyone a break and provide some entertainment, the UEFA Foundation for Children invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.
This latest edition of the Champions Teachers programme offers exercises in French, German, Russian and Spanish, with international stars past and present lending their time to help kids learn.
For this exercise, children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the respective text.
The link at the bottom of the page is a steer to more lessons and languages, so why not take a look and see which other stars are turning Champions Teachers?
ÉRIC SIKORA
Age: 52
Nationality: French
Position: Defender (retired)
Current team: n/a
Former team: Lens (as player, assistant & coach)
Length: 2:43
Language: French
Download text
PAUL SCHARNER
Age: 40
Nationality: Austrian
Position: Defender (retired)
Current team: n/a
Former teams: Austria Vienna, Salzburg, Brann, Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion, Hamburger SV & Austria
Length: 3:27
Language: German
Download text
ILYA KUTEPOV
Age: 26
Nationality: Russian
Position: Defender
Current teams: Spartak Moskva & Russia
Former team: Akademiya Togliatti
Length: 3:27
Language: Russian
Download text
AINHOA TIRAPU
Age: 35
Nationality: Spanish
Position: Goalkeeper
Current teams: Athletic Bilbao & Spain
Former teams: Lagunak, Puebla
Length: 2:45
Language: Spanish
Download text
ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS
The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org.