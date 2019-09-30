Each year, a football personality is honoured by UEFA in receiving the UEFA President's Award.

The UEFA President's Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities. The accolade, first introduced by UEFA in 1998, focuses particularly on the true protagonists – the players – who have advanced the game's development and success.

Winners of the UEFA President's Award:

1998: Jacques Delors (European Commission, France)

1999: No award

2000: Guy Roux (France)

2001: Juan Santisteban (Spain)

2002: Sir Bobby Robson (England)

2003: Paolo Maldini (Italy)

2004: Ernie Walker (Scotland)

2005: Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)

2006: Wilfried Straub (Germany)

2007: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Spain)

2008: Sir Bobby Charlton (England)

2009: Eusébio (Portugal)

2010: Raymond Kopa (France)

2011: Gianni Rivera (Italy)

2012: Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

2013: Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

2014: Josef Masopust (Czech Republic)

2015: No award

2016: No award

2017: Francesco Totti (Italy)

2018: David Beckham (England)

2019: Eric Cantona (France)