Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body rules on all disciplinary, ethical and other matters that fall within its competence under UEFA’s Statutes and regulations. UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body consists of a chairman, two vice-chairmen and thirteen other members. As a rule, it reaches decisions in the presence of all its members. It is, however, entitled to take a decision if at least three of its members are present and in certain circumstances the chairman, one of the vice-chairmen or one of the other members may take a decision as a judge sitting alone (see Article 29 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations). In particularly urgent cases (especially cases relating to admission to, or exclusion from, UEFA competitions), the chairman may refer the case directly to the Appeals Body for a decision.

Chairman

NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 22: UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) meeting at the UEFA headquarters, the House of European Football on August 22, 2019 in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Thomas Partl

Austria
Vice-Chairmen

Jim Stjerne Hansen

Denmark
Sándor Berzi

Hungary
Members

Jacques Antenen

Switzerland
Bobby Barnes

England
Julius Y. Becker

Germany
Miguel García Caba

Spain
Madalina Diaconu

Romania
Neil Doncaster

Scotland
Nils Fisketjønn

Norway
João Carlos Ferreira Leal

Portgual
Hans Lorenz

Germany
Áine Power

Ireland
Rudolf Řepka

Czech Republic
Célia Šašić

Germany
Joël Wolff

Luxembourg
