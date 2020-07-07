Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body rules on all disciplinary, ethical and other matters that fall within its competence under UEFA’s Statutes and regulations. UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body consists of a chairman, two vice-chairmen and thirteen other members. As a rule, it reaches decisions in the presence of all its members. It is, however, entitled to take a decision if at least three of its members are present and in certain circumstances the chairman, one of the vice-chairmen or one of the other members may take a decision as a judge sitting alone (see Article 29 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations). In particularly urgent cases (especially cases relating to admission to, or exclusion from, UEFA competitions), the chairman may refer the case directly to the Appeals Body for a decision.