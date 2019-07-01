UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspectors workshop

UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspectors have held a workshop in Gibraltar, following the election of the inspectors by UEFA’s Executive Committee in Baku in May.

The ethics and disciplinary inspectors represent UEFA in proceedings before the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body and the Appeals Body.

They may initiate disciplinary investigations and lodge appeals against decisions by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, and support UEFA in the event that a party lodges an appeal against a decision by the Appeals Body before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The workshop was opened by the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) president Michael Llamas, who underlined the important role that the ethics and disciplinary inspectors play for UEFA.

During the workshop, the ethics and disciplinary inspectors had the chance to meet together and exchange best practices related to their role and responsibilities within the whole disciplinary process.

Participants also heard a presentation on the new 2019 edition of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and the 2019 version of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations, as well as an update on the latest jurisprudence of the UEFA disciplinary bodies.

The UEFA Executive Committee, the UEFA President, the UEFA General Secretary or the disciplinary bodies may commission ethics and disciplinary inspectors to conduct investigations alone or in cooperation with other UEFA or non-UEFA bodies.

The Executive Committee appoints the necessary number of ethics and disciplinary inspectors and designates one of them as chief inspector.

At the end of the workshop, the chief ethics and disciplinary inspector, Chris Georghiades, commended the initiative to organise such an event and thanked the GFA for hosting it.

The UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors appointed for a four-year mandate (2019-2023) are:

Chief disciplinary inspector

Chris Georghiades (Cyprus)

Ethics and disciplinary inspectors

Ksenija Damjanovic (Serbia)

Dimitris Davakis (Greece)

Karl Dhont (Belgium)

Toni Garcia Alcaraz (Spain)

Igor Gryshchenko (Ukraine)

Josef Geisler (Austria)

Jean-Samuel Leuba (Switzerland)

Amir Navon (Israel)

Jürgen Paepke (Germany)

Giulio Palermo (Italy)

Jan Pauly (Czech Republic)

Ivan Robba (Gibraltar)

Prune Rocipon (France)

Rute Isabel Simões Soares (Portugal)

Luka Steiner (Slovenia)

Aldi Topçiu (Albania)

Peter J. van Zunderd (Netherlands)

Duygu Yaşar (Turkey)