1,000 graduates for UEFA CFM

The milestone of 1,000 graduates has been reached in the UEFA Certificate in Football Management (UEFA CFM), a UEFA Academy education programme that is enhancing the skills of football community members across Europe.

The milestone was achieved at the latest national edition of the UEFA CFM programme in the Netherlands.

The UEFA CFM programme kicked off in 2010, and has enabled staff from national associations and clubs across the continent, as well as, among others, staff from regional national associations, leagues and players' unions to gain a new and fresh outlook on football's various facets.

The programme gives them the chance to develop personally and professionally in their specific roles, as well as acquiring greater knowledge and expertise that will stand them in good stead in their daily working lives.

The nine-month programme, organised by the UEFA Academy, comprises six interactive online modules and three face-to-face seminars. Topics covered include football organisation, strategy and strategic management, operational management, marketing and sponsorship, communications, media and public relations, event management and volunteer management.

The UEFA CFM academic content is compiled by academics from universities in France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Certificates are awarded by the Swiss Graduate School of Public Administration (IDHEAP) at the University of Lausanne.

“As the UEFA CFM reaches its 1,000 graduates who work in football administration all over Europe, IDHEAP is proud to have coordinated and delivered this university certificate since 2010, and for years to come.´ said Jean-Loup Chappelet, IDHEAP professor and dean.

Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) general secretary Gijs de Jong emphasised the Dutch association’s fervent support of the UEFA CFM programme. “The pay-off of our international strategy is 'KNVB: for the future of our football',” he said. “And it is exactly why we are grateful for the CFM programme.”

“The programme allows us to show our appreciation to talented employees in the Dutch football landscape and, maybe even more importantly, to inspire them to look further than the borders of our beautiful, but small country.”

“To develop football into the next century," de Jong continued, "it is crucial that we cooperate on an international level, and that we work in an agile and inclusive way. We need new leaders to bring progression and innovation, based on ambitious goals in a rapidly developing world where there are no boundaries.”