Promoting youth football and expanding infrastructure

For several years now, the Luxembourg Football Federation (FLF) has been focusing primarily on the promotion of youth football at grassroots and elite levels, and on the steady expansion of its infrastructure.

At grassroots level, the FLF supports its clubs both financially and by donating equipment. Funding and equipment are largely distributed in accordance with the number of registered teams and qualified coaches in the respective clubs.

Training of qualified coaches is an important cornerstone of the FLF’s grassroots activities. The federation’s philosophy is that every child should have the opportunity to play football in a club, ideally under the expert supervision of qualified coaches. This year, it is organising a total of 16 coaching courses across all levels, and all of them are already overbooked.

The FLF is also aware of the importance of fair play in youth football, which is why several targeted activities have been organised in recent years, including fair play prizes for youth teams and the ‘Rot ist nichts für uns’ (Red is nothing for us) campaign.

In order to support elite youth football, the association has invested a lot of money expanding its sports facilities in Mondercange in the last few years. In addition to a new indoor football centre, three artificial pitches are currently being built for the FLF’s youth teams. Two more natural grass pitches will also be installed at the FLF’s training centre in the coming months in order to provide the best possible facilities for the country’s top young players.

FLF officials are confident that these activities, together with the planned opening of a new national stadium in 2020, will make a significant contribution to the further development of football in Luxembourg.

