Elite Coaches Forum – Who's sitting on the bench for 2019

Some of European club football's leading coaches will put their rivalries to one side this week when they team up at UEFA's annual Elite Club Coaches Forum in Switzerland.

First staged in 1999, the event offers European football's governing body a unique opportunity to listen to the views of some of the most successful coaches in the game – and to incorporate their perspectives into UEFA's policy and decision-making.

This season's edition will be no different, with an array of celebrated coaches stepping away from the pressures of club competition to share their insights and experiences at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

We look below at who will join us for the 2019 forum on Monday 11 November.

• MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

Date of birth: 11 August 1967

Nationality: Italian

Coaching career: Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, Sassuolo, Cagliari, Milan, Juventus

UEFA club matches as coach: 88

• CARLO ANCELOTTI

Date of birth: 10 June 1959

Nationality: Italian

Coaching career: Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern München, Napoli

UEFA club matches as coach: 212

• UNAI EMERY

Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery will be reunited ©Getty Images

Date of birth: 3 November 1971

Nationality: Spanish

Coaching career: Lorca Deportiva, Almería, Valencia, Spartak Moskva, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal

UEFA club matches as coach: 136

• PAULO FONSECA

Date of birth: 5 March 1973

Nationality: Portuguese

Coaching career: Estrela Amadora (youth), 1º Dezembro, Odivelas, Pinhalnovense, Aves, Paços Ferreira, Porto, Paços Ferreira, Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma

UEFA club matches as coach: 52

• RUDI GARCIA

Date of birth: 20 February 1964

Nationality: French

Coaching career: Corbeil-Essonnes (player-coach), St-Étienne, Dijon, Le Mans, LOSC Lille, Roma, Marseille, Lyon

UEFA club matches as coach: 80

• PEP GUARDIOLA

Pep Guardiola brings great expertise to the table ©Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 January 1971

Nationality: Spanish

Coaching career: Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern München, Manchester City

UEFA club matches as coach: 124

• JÜRGEN KLOPP

Date of birth: 16 June 1967

Nationality: German

Coaching career: Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool

UEFA club matches as coach: 97

• MIRCEA LUCESCU

Date of birth: 29 July 1945

Nationality: Romanian

Coaching career: Corvinul Hunedoara, Dinamo București, Pisa, Brescia, Reggiana, Rapid București (twice), Internazionale, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit

UEFA club matches as coach: 222

• MAURIZIO SARRI

Date of birth: 10 January 1959

Nationality: Italian

Coaching career: Sangiovannese, Pescara, Arezzo, Avellino, Verona, Perugia, Grosseto, Alessandria, Sorrento, Empoli, Napoli, Chelsea, Juventus

UEFA club matches as coach: 45

• OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJÆR

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be new to the event ©Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 February 1973

Nationality: Norwegian

Coaching career: Manchester United Reserves, Molde (twice), Cardiff City, Manchester United UEFA club matches as coach: 40

• ERIK TEN HAG

Date of birth: 2 February 1970

Nationality: Dutch

Coaching career: Twente (youth, assistant), PSV Eindhoven (assistant), Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern München II, Utrecht, Ajax

UEFA club matches as coach: 32

• THOMAS TUCHEL

Date of birth: 29 August 1973

Nationality: German

Coaching career: Stuttgart (youth coach and U19s assistant coach), Augsburg (U19s, academy coordinator and reserves), Mainz (U19s), Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA club matches as coach: 40

• ZINÉDINE ZIDANE

Date of birth: 23 June 1972

Nationality: French

Coaching career: Real Madrid (twice)

UEFA club matches as coach: 39