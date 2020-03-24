The Technician 2018/19 – a privileged window onto the world of coaching

Read The Technician 2018/19 in English, French or German

Coaches help make good footballers, build fine teams and contribute to football’s overall development.

Over the years, UEFA’s publication for the coaching community, The Technician, has proved its worth as an invaluable source of information, advice and inspiration for coaches, as well as enlightening reading for football fans who are interested in technical and tactical trends within the game.

UEFA has now gathered together articles which have appeared in The Technician over the past two seasons into one comprehensive compilation that provides a remarkable insight into coaches, coaching and the philosophies and activities that mark this crucial sector of the beautiful game.

In this issue

• Interviews with Michael O’Neill, Marcel Koller, Stanislav Cherchesov, Marco Rose, Vladimir Weiss, Franck Raviot, Morgan De Sanctis and Grzegorz Kowalski

• Football, a universal language? How to coach a multilingual team

• Writing new chapters in futsal history

• Boys to men, or how to grow from youth football to the elite

• How medical teams support coaches

• Dead balls bring the game alive