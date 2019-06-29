Malta FA hosts UEFA women's football coaching seminar

The Malta Football Association has hosted a UEFA coaching seminar in collaboration with UEFA at the Technical Centre.

This course, held over a three-day period, was open for coaches involved in the women’s game at all levels and was mentored by Sue Ronan, head of women’s football at the [Football Association of Ireland] (FAI).

Ronan, a UEFA Pro Licence graduate, started her coaching career with the first Republic of Ireland women’s U16 squad in 1994, before taking over the U19 team.

She reached the peak of her coaching career when taking charge of Ireland’s senior national women’s team, whom she led for a six-year period, including in the previous World Cup qualification campaigns.

One of the main objectives of this seminar was to increase the number of girls in football and discuss developments in coaching young girls.

Sue Ronan leads a session at the course ©Domenic Aquilina

Ronan’s input in this seminar was very important as through her experiences in her native Ireland, she could share new ways of methodology and culture in the women’s game.

In particular, Ronan explained the projects the [FAI] has embarked on in order to attract more girls to play football while discussing with the participants the importance of having solid club structures for the girls.

“I have been friends with Pierre Brincat, head of the MFA women’s football department, for a long time now and it was a pleasure to be involved in this seminar with all these Maltese coaches,” Ronan told www.mfa.com.mt.

“It was an interesting opportunity for me to witness what is being done in the women’s game here in Malta and naturally I am really pleased that I could give a helping hand in sharing with the coaches ideas of how to encourage more girls to play football.

“Moreover, sharing experiences, especially when it comes to grassroots football, was also important because I could have various discussions where I could also learn from the Maltese coaches.”

Throughout these three days, the local coaches had the opportunity to conduct training sessions followed by a thorough analysis of their performances with Ronan.

At the end of the seminar, the coaches were presented with a certificate of participation by the Irish coach.

For more information about women’s football you can follow the Facebook page, MFA Women’s Football, or subscribe to the mailing list at footballgirls@mfa.com.mt.

This edited article originally appeared on the Malta Football Association website