Voting starts for UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year

Football fans are spoilt for choice as voting starts today for the 2019 edition of the UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year. The poll invites football fans to pick their strongest 11 from a shortlist of 50 of Europe's elite players - five goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.

Nominees are chosen by the UEFA.com editorial team on the basis of their performances from January to December 2019. Performances in UEFA competitions carry a greater weight in the evaluation. Voting on UEFA.com runs until 9 January, with the winning line-up to be announced the same day.



Key numbers

Here are some highlights from the 2019 shortlist:

• Club with most nominees: UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool FC provide ten nominees, including current UEFA Men's Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk and captain Jordan Henderson.

• First-time nominees: 24 of the 50 players are nominated for the first time.

• Total number of clubs: a total of 14 clubs appear – including cases where players have played for two clubs in 2019.

• Total number of nationalities: 21 countries are represented.

• Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is nominated for a 16th straight year

• Exactly half of the nominees have played in the Premier League in 2019, including four English players.

• Andy Robertson (Liverpool FC) is the first Scottish player to be nominated in the team's 19-year history.

• The 50 nominated players have an average age of 27.18.

• Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), at 20, is the youngest nominee; Ronaldo, at 34, is the oldest.

The UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year has proved hugely popular with fans since its launch in 2001, with millions of votes cast every year. Some players have become regular team members.

The three players with the leading number of appearances in the UEFA.com fans’ Team of the Year are:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United FC, Real Madrid CF, Juventus): 13 appearances

2. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona): 10

3. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid CF): 8

For full details of nominees and to place your vote, visit UEFA.com.

