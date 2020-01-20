John Delaney resigns from UEFA Executive Committee with immediate effect

UEFA takes note of John Delaney’s resignation with immediate effect from his position as UEFA Executive Committee member which was due to end in 2021.

During his time on the Executive Committee, John Delaney played a leading role in helping UEFA to achieve many things. He was instrumental in the expansion of the EURO to 24 teams, which proved such a success in 2016. Several teams that may not otherwise have qualified proved that they have a contribution to make on the biggest stage, with Wales’ run to the semifinals and Iceland’s elimination of England standing out as examples of this. He was an important figure in the move to centralise the TV rights across national team competitions – something which has benefitted all UEFA member associations and which was rolled out into the new UEFA Nations League tournament.

UEFA wishes him well in the future.