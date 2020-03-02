Budapest to host 2022 UEFA Europa League final
Monday 2 March 2020
Article summary
The UEFA Executive Committee met today in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and took a number of decisions.
Article top media content
Article body
009 - Turin and Eindhoven to host 2022 and 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League finals respectively
The UEFA Executive Committee today met in Amsterdam and appointed Minsk, Belarus, as the venue for the 2021 Ordinary UEFA Congress.
The committee furthermore appointed the hosts of several club competition finals as follows:
- UEFA Europa League 2022: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
- UEFA Women's Champions League 2022: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy
- UEFA Women's Champions League 2023: PSV Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- UEFA Super Cup 2022: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland*
- UEFA Super Cup 2023: Kazan Arena, Russia*
The following regulations were approved:
- 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
- 2020/21 UEFA Europa League
- 2020/21 UEFA Youth League
- 2020 UEFA Super Cup
- 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League
- 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League
- 2020/21 UEFA Regions' Cup
- 2020 UEFA Coaching Convention
- 2020 UEFA Medical Regulations
The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee will take place in Gdańsk, Poland on 27 May 2020, ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final.
*The Albanian Football Association withdrew the candidature of Tirana for the UEFA Super Cup finals 2022 and 2023 ahead of the vote.