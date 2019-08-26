New term for Clarke at the English FA

Greg Clarke began his second term as chairman of the English Football Association this weekend.

Clarke, a European FIFA vice-president, will continue in the post he initially took in August 2016 for another three-year period, having had his second term ratified at the FA Council’s summer meeting in July. It officially began on Saturday.

Earlier this year Clarke, who is 61, was elected to the FIFA vice-president’s position reserved for the four British associations at the Ordinary UEFA Congress in Rome. His experience prior to becoming FA chairman includes six years as chairman of the English Football League, and a period as chairman of Leicester City FC.

While Clarke continues in his FA role, the English governing body welcomed a new CEO on 1 August when Mark Bullingham officially began work in the post.

Bullingham’s appointment as Martin Glenn’s successor had been announced in March. He joined the FA initially in August 2016 as commercial and marketing director before becoming chief commercial and football development officer at the end of last year.