France: Kit and equipment for thousands of clubs

This highly successful project, the brainchild of FFF president Noël Le Graët, was launched in September 2018 on the back of France’s victory in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The FFF’s executive committee has given the project a one-off budget of €10m spanning the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

Thanks to this initiative, a total of 11,216 amateur clubs (both in mainland France and in overseas territories) have been given sports equipment (training equipment, mini-goals, balls, etc.) and/or kit (shirts, shorts and socks) for their players.

By the end of the project, 11,906 sets of Nike kit and 2,747 sets of equipment will have been distributed to clubs (with 164 sets of kit being sent all the way to Tahiti and New Caledonia).

All in all, a massive 85% of the 13,218 clubs targeted by the FFF have benefited from this unprecedented community engagement initiative.

In addition, training vouchers with a total value of €400,000 have been distributed to coaches, administrators and referees as part of the project.

This article originally appeared in UEFA Direct 188