Football at college for talented young players

From this summer, in cooperation with colleges in the Faroe Islands, the Faroe Islands Football Association will offer talented young footballers the opportunity to combine football and college.

“Our idea is to give talented young footballers who want to improve as players a special college offer. We always want our players to get even better, and that is why we are trying this new model,” says Pætur S. Clementsen, technical director at the Faroe Islands FA.

The programme targets boys and girls who take their football seriously and who could be in the frame for the Faroese Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 national teams.

Footballers who are not at college also have the opportunity to take part in the new programme. However, in those cases it is up to the player to make arrangements with their employer to allow them to attend training sessions twice a week in the morning.

About 55 students have applied for the programme so far, most of whom have been accepted. There are two main colleges involved – Glasir college in the capital of Tórshavn and Kambsdalur college in the Eysturoy region.

The football association is pleased with the initial number of applicants. “Now we can get started, and in a year’s time, the number of applicants will hopefully be even higher,” said Clementsen.

This article originally appeared in UEFA Direct 184