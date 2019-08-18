Amputee champions league starts up

A new era in amputee club football has begun with the inaugural edition of the amputee champions league, which was held in Tbilisi. The historic tournament was organised by the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF), in partnership with the Georgian Football Federation (GFF). It was contested by six clubs, including Everton (England), Cork City (Republic of Ireland), Ortotek Gazileri (Turkey), Dinamo Altai (Russia), Legia Warsaw (Poland) and AFC Tbilisi (Georgia).

The tournament was won convincingly by the Turkish champions, Ortotek, who scored 27 goals in the competition without conceding any. They beat Dinamo Altai 8-0 in the final. The final standings were: 1. Ortotek Gazileri, 2. Dinamo Altai, 3. Legia Warsaw, 4. Cork City, 5. Everton, 6. AFC Tbilisi.

The tournament was held over two days at the David Petriashvili Arena. The closing ceremony was led by the EAFF president, Mateusz Widlak, and its general secretary, Simon Baker, together with the GFF president, Levan Kobiashvili, who handed out individual awards to the best goalkeeper of the tournament (Philip Grace of Everton), the top scorer (Savas Kaya of Ortotek Gazileri with nine goals) and the best player of the tournament (Abderraouf Ouchenne of Ortotek). AFC Tbilisi’s captain, Davit Chaduneli, collected a special fair play award on behalf of his team.

This article originally appeared in UEFA Direct 185