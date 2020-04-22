New five-year term for Csányi in Hungary

Csányi, a vice-president of both UEFA and FIFA, was confirmed in office at the MLSZ annual general meeting, which was held on the date originally planned, but which took place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MLSZ president, who took the association’s helm in 2010, summarised Hungary’s achievements in recent years. These included, among others, stadium development, an increase in numbers of female footballers and youth teams competing in tournaments, youth development progress, and the men's national team’s participation at UEFA EURO 2016 in France.

Significant success had been achieved in boosting the quality of Hungarian football in every area of the game, thanks to responsible leadership, sound financial management and effective future growth strategies.

Sándor Csányi spoke of the current situation during the online assembly. "I trust that football in Hungary and abroad will restart as soon as possible,” he told delegates, “ and that soon it will be possible to fill football stadium grandstands again."